Red Coach Inn shuttered for fire code violations

The Red Coach Inn has been closed indefinitely by the Office of the Fire Commissioner after numerous fire code violations, which pose a “fire and life safety risk for occupants.”

Emergency Management B.C. (EMBC) said the District of 100 Mile House requested the assistance of the Office of Fire Commissioner under the Fire Services Act. Closing a building is allowed under the act if a local government has exhausted all bylaw options for dealing with unsafe structures.

The building was cleared and blocked off with yellow hazard tape Wednesday in a joint effort by the OFC, 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire Rescue and 100 Mile Emergency Support Services.

Fire chief Roger Hollander said he could not release any details on the incident because legal action has been initiated.

“100 Mile House Fire Rescue has been dealing with the current owners for many years with respect to fire safety compliance,” Hollander said. “An order was issued by the Office of the Fire Commissioner and nobody is permitted in the building at this time.”

BC Housing is working with those who were living in the inn on rental supplements to relocate them to other suitable rental accommodations.

The move comes as the District of 100 Mile had been investigating how to address the unsightly premises.

“Basically we’re in full support of the OF order,” Mayor Mitch Campsall said. “As this is a legal proceeding, the district won’t be commenting further than that.”

The Red Coach Inn had once been considered the “jewel” of 100 Mile House when it was owned and operated by the Emissaries of the Divine Light. However, it has continued to fall into disrepair ever since it was purchased by Joseph Carhoun in 2005 for $1.5-million.

When contacted by phone, Carhoun insisted he was involved in the closure, claiming it was linked to his purported renovation of the site, and it was all “part of the plan.”

He had told the Free Press last November that he planned to spend up to $500,000 to renovate the 50-room hotel. However, nothing has been done in the past nine months.

“We’re going to be renovating, and will board up the doors and windows to secure our site so no one can break-in,” Carhoun insisted when speaking with the Free Press Thursday. “We’re going to be re-opening next spring. Renovations will be ongoing until we finish it.”

This isn’t the first time Carhoun has been taken to task for letting a popular attraction run down. In 2011, the Village of Cache Creek called out Carhoun for the “unsightly nature” of the Oasis Hotel, after receiving complaints of an accumulation of litter and broken glass in a highly visible area of the community.

The Red Coach Inn will remain closed until Carhoun resolves the non-compliance issues.



