Recreation referendum postponed to an unknown date

The referendum for a new taxation area in the South Cariboo has been postponed again.

Darron Campbell, Manager of Community Services for the Cariboo Regional District said in an email that the project won’t go ahead as planned in the near future. He didn’t give a reason for the delay, saying only that “the idea of a referendum on recreation services for the South Cariboo continues to be one of the priority discussion items” in 2023.

The purpose of the referendum was to vote on the creation of a new south Cariboo Recreation and Culture service that would include areas beyond Lone Butte, parts of Forest Grove and 108 Mile Ranch. Currently, it does not include Lac La Hache, Canim Lake or the Interlakes area along Highway 24.

The proposed recreation service would have a proposed annual taxation limit of $3.75 million, which works out to a residential taxation rate of about $100 per $100,000 of assessed value. This would allow the CRD to establish a new recreational service that supports existing facilities, including the South Cariboo Rec Centre, Martin Exeter Hall, the soccer fields, and the beaches at 108 Mile Ranch, plus the ability to pay for new major projects.

Currently, the recreation boundaries end at 108 Mile and Lone Butte, which means residents outside those areas have to buy a $200 recreation pass to use CRD services. The proposed new service would include all of Areas G, H and L, which encompasses, Lac La Hache, Canim Lake and Interlakes

No specific details were provided by the CRD when the referendum would go ahead.



