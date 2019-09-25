RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

The RCMP plan to release their findings into the three homicides in northern B.C. that led to a nationwide manhunt for two suspects who eventually killed themselves in rural Manitoba.

Mounties said Wednesday they plan to hold a technical briefing and news conference on Friday afternoon at the E Division headquarters in Surrey.

No further information was provided.

The flight of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, in July and August captured the country’s attention for weeks, from the moment they were publicly named as murder suspects to the discovery of their bodies in the bush near the tiny community of Gillam, Man.

The teens, both from Port Alberni, were accused in the deaths of U.S. citizen Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, after their bodies were found in July on a highway near Liard Hot Springs. They were also charged with the murder of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found a few days later in a highway pullout near Dease Lake – only meters from what police would later reveal was the young men’s burned-out car.