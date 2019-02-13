Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

RCMP to provide update Merritt cowboy missing for more than 2 weeks

Ben Tyner was last seen on Jan. 26

Mounties are expected to announce an update Wednesday on the investigation into the disappearance of a Merritt cowboy in late January.

Ben Tyner was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 26 at the Nicola Ranch where he had worked since November. His horse was found two days later, riderless and in full tack, on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats.

On Thursday, RCMP announced the southeast major crime unit had been brought in to help with the investigation and warned Merritt residents of an increased police presence in the area.

A wide-ranging search by police units and search and rescue crews was suspended on Feb. 10, although at the time RCMP said the investigation into Tyner’s disappearance was “not over.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate
Next story
Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

Just Posted

Coroner’s Service, RCMP investigating death at Cariboo work site

The incident occurred yesterday near 83 Mile

Interior Health confirms Cariboo Chilcotin not immune to drug overdose crisis

“Fentanyl is the highest substance in these deaths”

Expect delays on Watch Lake Road

Downed power poles are blocking the road

Two treated for exposure and possible carbon monoxide poisoning after being stuck at Gustafson Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Update: Police appeal for witnesses in brake check shooting

Police confirm no fatalities

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

First comes Tinder, then marriage: UBC professor examines online dating

Psychology professor at UBCO examines romantic relationships in the age of online dating

RCMP to provide update Merritt cowboy missing for more than 2 weeks

Ben Tyner was last seen on Jan. 26

Most Read