Nanaimo RCMP would like to introduce the latest member of its community policing unit – Nanaimo Bear. It is hoped travellers bring Bear with them across Canada, documenting it on social media. (Submitted photo)

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Nanaimo police are hoping the public can help create a cross-country adventure for a cute and cuddly RCMP mascot.

The detachment’s community policing section is introducing Nanaimo Bear, a plush bear clad in red serge, and hopes travellers can help bring it with them across Canada, with Newfoundland being the final destination.

“Bear will have a note attached to its thick fur, letting the public know about its journey and ultimate goal of travelling to Newfoundland,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “Bear’s hashtag will be #NanaimoBear and selfies and stories of the journey are welcomed and encouraged.”

Bear will first head to the RCMP’s Pacific Regional Training Centre in Chilliwack and it is hoped that Bear’s adventures will be documented through Facebook, Twitter and with the #NanaimoBear hashtag.

“If you are lucky to come across Bear sitting on the side of the road, at a local coffee shop, airport or wherever, please feel free to pick Bear up and have Bear join you in your travels,” O’Brien said. “Bear loves to get pictures taken but has a hard time taking selfies. So please help Bear out and share your experiences on Facebook and Twitter so that everyone can join in and share this amazing adventure.”

E-mails and videos of Bear’s travels can be sent to Nanaimo RCMP at nanaimo_media@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Nanaimo RCMP can be followed on Facebook and Twitter through the @NanaimoRCMP accounts.

