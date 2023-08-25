A driver caught doing three times the 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive Wednesday night (Aug. 23, 2023) was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days. (White Rock RCMP photo/Twitter)

RCMP stop allegedly impaired ‘N’ driver clocked at triple the speed limit

Vehicle impounded in White Rock after driver was caught going 90 km/h in 30 zone

It was a costly evening in more ways than one for a new driver who was pulled over by White Rock RCMP on Marine Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The driver, who had an ‘N’ licence, was going three times the posted 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive around 11:30 p.m., when an officer who was conducting traffic enforcement pulled the driver over, said White Rock RCMP Sgt. Rob Dixon.

The driver was issued an immediate roadside suspension, as they were allegedly impaired by alcohol, which means a three-day driving suspension.

In addition, the driver’s car was impounded for seven days, and they were issued tickets for excessive speed ($368), driving contrary to the restrictions of the ‘N’ licence ($109), and will also have to pay the impoundment fee when they are able to retrieve the vehicle.

While many might know young drivers with the green ‘N’, it’s important to mention that not everyone who has an ‘N’ on the back of their car is a youth, Dixon noted.

