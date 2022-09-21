RCMP seize product from illegal cannabis dispensary in Lac La Hache

A total of $220,000 of cannabis and tobacco products were taken into police custody

An illegal cannabis dispensary in Lac La Hache was raided by law enforcement.

100 Mile House RCMP Sgt. Brad McKinnon said the enforcement action took place at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. It was a joint operation between the detachment, the Williams Lake RCMP and Indigenous Policing Services with support from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Community Safety Unit and the Ministry of Finance Investigations Unit.

“The enforcement action resulted in the seizure of approximately $60,000 in illegal cannabis products and $160,000 in illegal tobacco products,” McKinnon said. “The 100 Mile House RCMP detachment continues with enforcement efforts directed at illegal cannabis activities in our area and would like to thank the B.C. Community Safety Unit and the Ministry of Finance, Investigations Unit for their assistance with this matter and contributions toward improved public safety.”

McKinnon said anyone with information on illegal cannabis cultivation, distribution or sales is asked to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-8477 to report anonymously.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile HousecannabisRCMP