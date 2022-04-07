RCMP seize drugs, several firearms, cash in Williams Lake, make four arrests

There were multiple RCMP vehicles in the vicinity of Cameron Street between First and Second Avenue Thursday morning March 31. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) RCMP were on scene Thursday, March 31 on Cameron Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake RCMP on scene Thursday, March 31 on Cameron Street between First and Second Avenue. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP seized firearms and drugs during a search warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Cameron Street on Thursday, March 31.

Working together members of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit (CC-CRU) and National Weapons Enforcement Support (NWEST) team seized 170 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 70 grams of suspected crack Cocaine, five hand guns, seven long guns and an amount of currency consistent with drug trafficking, Cpl. Brett Squire, media relations officer confirmed in a news release Thursday, April 7.

Four arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing, he noted.

“The CC-CRU is tasked reducing crime in the Cariboo region through the targeting of those offenders who victimize our communities. In this instance the removal of 12 firearms, in addition to toxic fentanyl, from the hands of criminals goes a long way toward enhancing public safety in the region,” said Cpl. Kevin Fung, Officer in Charge of the CC-CRU.

Squire said the investigation saw the officers from those two organizations work with frontline officers from the Williams Lake, Alexis Creek, Quesnel and Northern District general investigation section and forensic identification section on the case.

Several RCMP vehicles and officers were on scene Thursday, March 31 and cordoned off the 100 block of Cameron Street for about one hour and then a police cruiser was parked on the street there for the rest of they day and into the night.

