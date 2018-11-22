$50,000 worth of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as firearms and drug peraphernalia, were seized from a residence on Isle Pierre Road, off Highway 16 on Nov. 21. RCMP photo

RCMP seize $50,000 worth of drugs from property west of Prince George

Seven people were arrested, although all have been released pending investigation

The Prince George RCMP seized what they call a “significant” amount of drugs from a property in Isle Pierre Road, located off Highway 16 between Vanderhoof and Prince George.

On Wednesday Nov. 21, approximately 1.5 kilograms of what police believe to be methamphetamine and one kilogram of what police believe to be cocaine was located in the residence along with cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a loaded firearm. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be in excess of $50,000.

The Prince George RCMP’s Street Crew Unit with the assistance of the North District RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence, where they arrested four men and three women.

All seven persons were released without charge at this time, pending further investigation and charge approval from the Federal Prosecution Service of Canada, according to an RCMP press release.

“This is a significant disruption to drug trafficking in our community. The Prince George RCMP is committed to enforcement and prevention initiatives that combat the possession and sale of drugs in the community,” said the news release.

If you have any information about illegal drug activity in the area, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. If you provide information that leads to an arrest or seizure of illicit drugs, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Stolen truck involved in fatal collision on Highway 16


newsroom@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Some Canadian diplomats who fell ill in Havana unable to work, having relapses
Next story
B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

Just Posted

Royal LePage’s 100 Mile House food drive gets underway

Having just started their drive, they will accept donations until Dec. 19

Talk to the artists behind South Cariboo wood art

Open house with artists at local gallery

Horse Lake Road reduced to single lane alternating traffic after collision

A collision on Horse Lake Road has resulted in single lane alternating… Continue reading

100 Mile Canada Post workers on strike as Trudeau government introduces back to work legislation

‘We’ve almost been without a contract for a year’

Cariboo postal workers disappointed by back-to-work legislation

CUPW members call for dispute to be solved at the bargaining table, not in the House of Commons.

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

RCMP seize $50,000 worth of drugs from property west of Prince George

Seven people were arrested, although all have been released pending investigation

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Most Read