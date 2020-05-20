RCMP seeking information on airport hanger break and enter

On May 20, the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a break and enter that occurred during the early morning hours when an individual broke into a hangar at the airport on Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House.
The suspect was captured on security cameras but obscured their face with what appears to be a hooded sweatshirt or coat and proceeded to steal an unknown quantity of equipment.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
