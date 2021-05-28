RCMP searching for missing hiker near Lac La Hache

100 Mile RCMP is asking the public’s help in locating a young woman who has been reported missing north of Lac La Hache.

Leah Buckner was last seen around noon May 27, when she reportedly went for a hike near the Kokanee Bay Resort. She was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and is said to have headed out on foot along the Kokanee Pit Road. RCMP said she is staying near the resort while her boyfriend works in the area and it is not out of the ordinary for her to go out hiking, looking for rocks and fossils. They said she was not prepared for an overnight wilderness stay in cool and rainy conditions. Officers said there is a “remote possibility” that Buckner has left the area and returned home to Penticton, and her family there are being kept up-to-date on the search.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue, along with the RCMP police dog service team and BC Conservation Officers are aiding in the search, and officials are asking people to avoid the area around Begg Road and Kokanee Pitt Road.

Buckner is Caucasian, five foot six inches tall and approximately 100 lbs. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456.



