The BC Coroners Service is investigating a death occuring in the Sepa parking lot at 108 Mile Ranch late Sunday afternoon.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO, North District, said RCMP responded to the call and upon arrival, found one individual dead in a pickup truck.

RCMP stated there is no reason to believe the circumstance surrounding the death were suspicious. The investigation was turned over to the Coroners Service.

