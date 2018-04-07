RCMP say cause of fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash still unknown

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 14 people suffering injuries, some in critical condition

Most of Canada has been left speechless, less than 24 hours after a collision between a bus and tractor trailer in Saskatchewan killed 15 people, including multiple teenage hockey players.

In a media conference Saturday, RCMP said due to the number of deaths and large amount of evidence, it could be some time until investigators confirm exactly what caused the crash.

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said 15 people suffered injuries, and some remain in critical condition.

So far, family members have confirmed that head coach Darcy Haugan, team captain Logan Schatz, former BCHL player Jaxon Joseph and the team’s play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber are among those dead.

“I don’t have a lot to say other than the worst nightmare has happened,” said Bill Chow, Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League president.

The truck driver was the lone occupant of the other vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured, Zablocki said. They were detained by police but released.

