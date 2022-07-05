Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school

Surrey RCMP responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School on Monday

Surrey RCMP say one person was hurt and two were arrested following a stabbing at a local high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involved, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
Man detained in US July 4 parade shooting that left at least 6 dead, 30 hurt
Next story
Rossland man dies while kayaking on Slocan River

Just Posted

Erica Smith laughs as she attempts to give her horse Jonesy a kiss. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Outriders test skills, showmanship in the ring

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
Northern B.C. communities among top 5 spots where black bears are killed most

RCMP released an image of Jordell Sellars in December, 2019 in relation to firearms offences. (RCMP photo)
Jordell Sellars, 33, charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting that left 2 injured

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
BREAKING: Innocent bystander injured in Williams Lake Stampede shooting