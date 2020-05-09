RCMP respond to assault in Timothy Lake area Thursday

The RCMP are also looking for tips in apparent trespassing in the Deka Lake area

The 100 Mile House RCMP along with Central Cariboo Regional Traffic Services responded to a report of an assault in the Timothy Lake area near Lac La Hache BC in the morning of Thursday, May 7.

The assault occurred following a family dispute that was ongoing over a series of days and that one victim had received injuries as a result of these events. Several RCMP officers responded to the event as the person involved is well known to the police.

After a brief period of negotiation, the 39-year-old male suspect was safely arrested by the officers without incident. No weapons were used in the assault and none were found by the RCMP during the arrest. Part of the arrest was recorded by a witness and may be released online while the entire arrest as documented on an in-car video system in one of the RCMP vehicles on the scene.

Read More: Dedicated RCMP resources, extended hours after rash of break-ins in South Cariboo

“After consulting with the victim, the male was eventually released from custody on strict conditions and was transported out of the area. A charge of Assault Causing Bodily Harm will be recommended for review to Crown Counsel. RCMP believe there is no further risk to public safety at this time given the circumstances of the current event. The investigation is ongoing,” Inspector Svend Nielsen said.

Earlier this week on the night of Wednesday, May 6 at 10:30 p.m., in an unrelated incident, two individuals were captured on a trail camera entering a rural driveway in the Deka Lake area. The duo is believed to have parked on the roadway and proceeded on foot. Closer inspection of the footage revealed the individuals were wearing masks.

Any with information that could lead to the identification of these individuals or has other suspicious security footage is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.


