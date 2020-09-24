RCMP respond to 105 calls in six days

During the week of September 16 to 22 2020, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 105 calls for service. Some highlights selected by Staff Seargeant Svend Nielsen are listed below:

Fight on Cariboo trail over bicycle broken up by police

On September 16, 2020, at 1:48 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP along with Central Cariboo Traffic Services attended to report of a fight along Cariboo Trail near the Caledonia Manor in 100 Mile House BC.

Two males had been seen fighting by independent witnesses and were arguing over a stolen bike. Police located a 17-year-old male, who continued to threaten the other male while Police were on scene and was subsequently arrested. The youth’s father was contacted and attended the location.

It was determined the youth was likely high from possible drug use and was still not calming down as Police investigated the file, so he was transported to cells and lodged until sober and was later released to his father. The other male involved did not want charges and suffered only minor injuries during the altercation. This matter is concluded. Casefile 2020-3244.

Fake 911 call leads to seizure of surplus cannabis plants

On September 16, 2020, at 9:45 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to an abandoned 911 call along MacKay Crescent in 108 Mile Ranch BC.

A medicinal Cannabis grow operation was located at the address during the initial investigation. The licence supported 122 plants on site, but 142 were counted, so 20 plants were seized for destruction and will be destroyed. The investigation is concluded, the 911 call was determined to be false by attendance. Casefile 2020-3259.

UTV driver fails impairment tests after passenger spotted with an open beer in hand

On September 20, 2020, at 4:20 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP was on regular patrol on Eagle Creek Road in the Forest Grove BC area when a UTV was observed driving southbound on Wilcox Road.

One of the passengers was observed to have a beer in their hand. The UTV stopped roadside for Police and an impaired investigation was initiated by the officer after signs of impairment were observed on the driver.

The driver provided breath samples into two Approved Screening Devices, the results of which were both fails. The driver was served IRP documents for a 90-day driving prohibition and the UTV was impounded for 30 days. The officer transported the driver and passengers to their residence. The investigation is concluded. Casefile 2020-3300.

RCMP investigating mysterious shed fire in 103 Mile House

On September 21, 2020, at 1:03 a.m, 100 Mile House RCMP along with 100 Mile Fire Rescue attended to a shed fire in the 5300 block of Park Drive in 103 Mile House BC.

The property owner reported his shed on fire. The fire was quickly put out and it is being investigated as being possibly suspicious, but there was no evidence to indicate it was arson at this time.

No one was injured in this event and there were no witnesses after neighbourhood enquiries were made. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from 100 Mile Fire Rescue. Casefile 2020-3306.

Man swerves off-road near Deka Lake to avoid deer

On September 21, 2020, at 7:35 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident along Mahood Lake Road in the Deka Lake BC area near 100 Mile House BC.

Evidence located at the scene indicated the driver may have swerved to avoid hitting a deer, causing a 100-foot skidmark and entry into the ditch in the opposite lane. The single occupant was taken to 100 Mile Hospital for further treatment but was conscious. There were no signs of intoxication.

The investigation is concluded pending completion of paperwork. Casefile 2020-3308.

RCMP prevents man from running into traffic following stop for carrying open cannabis in car

On September 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Cariboo Regional Traffic Services (Williams Lake RCMP) stopped a Ford Focus along Highway 97 near Lac La Hache BC for a traffic infraction.

The officer spotted an open Cannabis container sitting on the passenger seat, so the driver and lone occupant were subsequently arrested. The driver became actively resistant during the arrest, started screaming and tried to run into oncoming traffic.

The officer calmly controlled the situation and handcuffed the male. A passer-by noted the altercation, became concerned for the officer’s safety due to the ongoing struggle and called 911. The sober male suspect requested another officer attend the scene at the same time for his safety, after being placed in the back of the patrol car.

A 100 Mile House RCMP officer attended the location to assist. The 29-year-old male was educated on his actions during the arrest and the law regarding Cannabis in a vehicle. No other substances were located in the vehicle.

The male was apologetic to the arresting officer, who choose to not give the male any provincial act offences for unlawful storage of Cannabis in a motor vehicle. The driver was appreciative and was sent on his way. This concludes this investigation. Casefile 2020-3326.

RCMP on patrol pullover impaired driver driving slow on Highway 24

On September 22, 2020, at 7:53 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were on patrol along Highway 24 near Lone Butte, BC when the officer came across a Ram truck driving very slow as opposed to the speed limit.

The vehicle was observed to cross the centre line twice during the initial observations. A roadside stop was initiated, and the driver ended up providing two samples into an Approved Screening Device after displaying further signs of impairment.

The results of both tests was a “Warn”. The driver was suspended from driving for three days as per the IRP roadside program. The vehicle was picked up by a sober friend and was not impounded. The investigation is concluded. Casefile 2020-3332.

Anyone with information on these files or any other events taking place in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area are encouraged to phone 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

