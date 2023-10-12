RCMP report minor injuries in latest Highway 5 crash north of Clearwater

Emergency responders attend the scene of a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby Oct. 11 on Highway 5. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)Emergency responders attend the scene of a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby Oct. 11 on Highway 5. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)
Emergency responders attend the scene of a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby Oct. 11 on Highway 5. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)Emergency responders attend the scene of a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby Oct. 11 on Highway 5. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)
Traffic on Highway 5 is disrupted Wednesday, Oct. 11 north of Clearwater following a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby on Highway 5 involving a transport truck. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)Traffic on Highway 5 is disrupted Wednesday, Oct. 11 north of Clearwater following a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby on Highway 5 involving a transport truck. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)

Motorists traveling on Highway 5 can expect single lane alternating traffic north of Clearwater Thursday, Oct. 12 following a motor vehicle incident that occurred Oct. 11.

Traffic was impacted Wednesday after a tractor trailer unit went off road right in a gradual corner on Highway 5 just south of Vavenby at about 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle came to rest upside down in the ditch. RCMP confirm the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

No word at this time as to the cause of the incident.

DriveBC notes there will be single vehicle alternating traffic in the area Thursday as the vehicle is recovered.

Increased collisions along Highway 5 in the North Thompson Valley in recent years have put pressure on B.C. politicians, with Barriere and Clearwater mayors pushing for safety improvements, including dash cams on commercial vehicles.

ClearwaterHighway 5

Previous story
‘Pretty much screwed’: B.C. tenant slams lack of pet-friendly rentals
Next story
PODCAST: Best Environmental Home – HAVAN Awards

Just Posted

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

Slumber Lodge Motel in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP seize drugs, cash, ammunition, stolen property at Slumber Lodge

100 Mile Lions Club member Ron Graves watches as 100 Mile Free Press editor Dene Moore draws the winning names in the Lions 50/50 raffle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lions cash raffle fills coffers of lucky winners

Emergency responders attend the scene of a motor vehicle incident near Vavenby Oct. 11 on Highway 5. (Image courtesy of Skilled Truckers Canada)
RCMP report minor injuries in latest Highway 5 crash north of Clearwater