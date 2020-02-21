RCMP release photos of a suspect following two break-and-enters at a 100 Mile business

The 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of two break-and-enters that occurred from Feb 13 to 16, at the 100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply store on Exeter Station Road.

The break-in and theft(s) were discovered only after an employee was getting supplies from a summer shed and came across clear damage to the shed, so the manager then reviewed the video of the two incidents.

The first incident identifies a person in a dark blue coat, possibly wearing glasses, a toque and white shoes, approaching an exterior shed and forcing his way inside. A box of rat poison was taken and the male then left the property.

The second incident shows a suspect wearing a black coat with “Colt 1” labelled across the back shoulders, glasses, boots and a black beanie. The suspect took a herb tray, two welcome baskets (empty) and some type of seat, then left the property.

The suspect is believed to be the same person in both videos and clearly tries to avoid the camera when wearing the black coat. All products are valued to be around $200 Cdn funds.

If anyone has information about these events or they can identify the subject involved, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers if the witness wants to remain anonymous. The case file number is 2020-518.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review
Next story
Evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship arrive in Canada for quarantine

Just Posted

RCMP release photos of a suspect following two break-and-enters at a 100 Mile business

The 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of two break-and-enters that… Continue reading

Athlete in Focus: Khale Skinner of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

Not every player can come into a new team mid-season and explode… Continue reading

‘Basketball is back’ at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

‘I was kinda shocked how [many] fans we had’

You want me to race what?

I am the kind of person who doesn’t associate with outhouses. I… Continue reading

100 Mile Hospice to host a series of upcoming Butterfly Brush paint nights

‘It gives the community exposure to a variety of amazing local artists’

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Most Read