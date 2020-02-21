RCMP release photos of a suspect following two break-and-enters at a 100 Mile business

The 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of two break-and-enters that occurred from Feb 13 to 16, at the 100 Mile Feed and Ranch Supply store on Exeter Station Road.

The break-in and theft(s) were discovered only after an employee was getting supplies from a summer shed and came across clear damage to the shed, so the manager then reviewed the video of the two incidents.

The first incident identifies a person in a dark blue coat, possibly wearing glasses, a toque and white shoes, approaching an exterior shed and forcing his way inside. A box of rat poison was taken and the male then left the property.

The second incident shows a suspect wearing a black coat with “Colt 1” labelled across the back shoulders, glasses, boots and a black beanie. The suspect took a herb tray, two welcome baskets (empty) and some type of seat, then left the property.

The suspect is believed to be the same person in both videos and clearly tries to avoid the camera when wearing the black coat. All products are valued to be around $200 Cdn funds.

If anyone has information about these events or they can identify the subject involved, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers if the witness wants to remain anonymous. The case file number is 2020-518.