RCMP put down two dogs after woman attacked

On July 18, at 8:44 a.m., 100 Mile RCMP were advised of an animal complaint in the 93 Mile Loop Road area south of 100 Mile House BC. BC Ambulance had advised of a 58-year-old female who had been attacked by a large dog at her residence.

RCMP officers attended the call and discovered the woman was trapped in the residence along with a male friend because two of the large dogs, identified as American Staffordshire Terriers, were roaming near the residence.

One dog was on a chain able to reach the only door into the residence and the other dog was roaming free. It was confirmed that one of the dogs outside was the animal who had attacked the female.

Both dogs were acting in an aggressive manner upon attendance to the residence and had clear signs of injury, considered to be from fighting each other or from the attack on the female resident. The female inside reportedly had a severe injury to her arm. Unfortunately, RCMP officers had to put down the two animals found outside the house in order to assist BC Ambulance in reaching the female safely.

The male friend was injured on his hand via dog bite after freeing the female from the animal attacking her by striking it with his fists. The woman suffered serious injuries to her left arm, which include a broken left lower arm and wrist as well as several significant lacerations. BC Ambulance assisted with the patient and she was taken to the local hospital. She has since been transported to Kamloops for further treatment. The male friend was treated locally.

SPCA attended the scene and one other dog was immediately seized from the residence due to existing injuries from what appeared to be a dog fight. SPCA is re-attending the residence with a warrant to seize the other nine animals later today with the assistance of 100 Mile House RCMP. The other animals are secure either in rooms within the house or within kennels in the residence, so there is no further risk to public safety at this time. Further investigation into the treatment or care of the animals at this residence will be completed by the local SPCA office.

Anyone with information on this event can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC at 250-395-2456 (please refer to file 2019-2580), contact Crimestoppers to provide more information or contact the local SPCA office.