The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges for a Highway Patrol officer after a 2022 crash that injured two civilians. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is recommending charges for a Highway Patrol officer after a 2022 crash that injured two civilians. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP officer involved in South Okanagan crash could face charges

B.C. police watchdog recommends charges after the 2022 crash involving a civilian pickup

The province’s police watchdog is recommending charges against a B.C. Highway Patrol officer who crashed into a civilian in Okanagan Falls in 2022.

On July 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. the officer was responding to an unrelated incident when they crashed into a civilian pickup truck at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were both injured in the collision and transported to a hospital for treatment. One was described as having serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

READ MORE: B.C. police watchdog investigates Okanagan Falls car crash that injures 2

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) launched into an investigation following the crash, and on Tuesday, April 18 completed their work.

The IIO’s chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald, King’s counsel, found that there was reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed a driving offence.

The report and evidence has been forwarded on to the BC Prosecution Service to decide whether to formally lay charges.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution be required in the public interest.

While the matter is with Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island couple camps at B.C. legislature to protest apprehension of newborn
Next story
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report

Just Posted

Tolko Industries Soda Creek Division in Williams Lake will be reducing operations to one shift. Employees were notified Monday, April 17. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tolko plans reduction to one shift at Soda Creek in Williams Lake, impacting 65 employees

Four wolves caught on a game cam near the end of Saloompt River Road in the Bella Coola Valley on Saturday, April 15. (Julia Michalchuk photo)
Wolves kill dog just outside Bella Coola home

The 100 Mile House Wranglers celebrate winning the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2016. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
ARCHIVES: 100 MIle House Wranglers win Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2016

Farwell Canyon near Riske Creek, B.C. is a destination spot for tourists in the Cariboo Chilcotin and an area where each year mountain bikers from all over would gather for the Four-Twenty Weekend to ride and celebrate the start of riding season. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake mountain bikers raise awareness of Farwell Canyon closure prior to 4/20 event

Pop-up banner image