RCMP obtain surveillance footage of woman suspected for series of vehicle thefts

The 100 Mile RCMP responded to 101 calls for service from Feb. 26 to March 3, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Vehicle thefts

Feb 26 – At approximately 8:08 a.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of mischief to a motor vehicle parked at a business in the 800 block of Exeter Station Rd. A lone person, suspected to be a Caucasian female, could be seen on the video wearing running shoes, black pants and what appeared to be a tan or green jacket and a tan coloured backpack, breaking into a single-vehicle at that address with a baton-like object. The person could be seen rummaging through the material left in the car but nothing was taken. This unknown person is also suspected in a series of vehicle break ins at another location in that same area. Several smaller items were taken from vehicles at the other location. The video portion from the first location was posted online by the owner. Several different sites were visited by police in an attempt to find a closeup photo of the subject but police were not successful. The investigations are concluded pending more information being obtained. The case file number is 2020-599 and 2020-603.

Road safety

Feb 29 – At 10:18 a.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of two younger children – one on a bike – jumping out at a passing motor vehicle along Dogwood Avenue at Aspen Avenue. No child was injured or located as a result of patrols being made. The 100 Mile House RCMP ask that parents of young children speak to their kids about proper road safety while out and about along public roadways. This file is concluded. The care file number is 2020-626.

Motor vehicle incident

March 1 – The 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a motor vehicle collision at 1:57 p.m. near the Canco in the 3700 block of Highway 97 north of Lac la Hache. A bus like RV travelling northbound had two tires come off the trailer and struck a small vehicle travelling southbound – causing all airbags to deploy – along with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. Fortunately, there was no one hurt in this incident. Both drivers remained on scene and had exchanged information. It appears some lug nuts on the tires had been loose and the driver had failed to check them prior to departure from their location. The 100 Mile House RCMP remind all travellers to check the condition of their vehicle prior to departure, particularly vehicles which have remained in storage over the winter months. The investigation is concluded. The case file number is 2020-637.

Suspicious activity

March 3 – At 1:30 p.m. the 100 Mile House RCMP was notified of an accident under suspicious circumstances in the area of the Canim Lake Store along Canim Lake Road South. An alert tow operator felt there was something suspicious about a younger looking male who had called in for a tow from that location after going off road into the ditch. After checking the vehicle plate information, the vehicle was determined to be a “take auto without consent” from the Kelowna area, with some concerns expressed about the mental health of the driver. Members flooded the area and soon thereafter located the 17-year-old male youth walking eastbound along Canim Lake Road South. The youth was quickly arrested and apprehended to check on his well being. Later that same day, the youth was turned over to his parents without charge and the vehicle returned. The 100 Mile House RCMP wish to express their appreciation to the Bridge Lake Towing driver for his quick thinking as it likely stopped further harm from occurring to the youth driver himself or someone else. This file is concluded. The case file number is 2020-674.

Anyone with information on these or other files which have occurred in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area can contact the RCMP at 250-395-2456 and speak with an officer or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

