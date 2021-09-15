Approximate area where the body was found according to a witness. (Google)

Approximate area where the body was found according to a witness. (Google)

RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious death near Merritt

A body was discovered Tuesday morning off Highway 5A

A body discovered in a rural area of Merritt is being investigated by the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit as suspicious.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday (Sept.14), Merritt RCMP was called to an area near Nicola Lake. Once on scene officers discovered a body and believe the death to be suspicious.

Staff Sergeant Steph Drouin stated officers are working to identify the dead person and notify their next of kin.

According to a witness, Mounties were seen investigating a truck, towing a boat, near a boat launch off Highway 5A. The truck allegedly had smashed windows and dents to the body of the vehicle.

If you have information that relates to this person’s death, you are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit’s tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Conditional release not recommended for B.C. man who killed family of 6 in Wells Gray

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMPThompson Nicola Regional District

Previous story
Local B.C. governments seek ways to go beyond talking about reconciliation
Next story
Advance voting turnout up 13% in B.C. since 2019: Elections Canada

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Unknown suspects steal $100 from 108 Building Supply

Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Solid waste focus of upcoming NCLGA forum in October

The province is embarking on what it calls “the largest hiring push in B.C.’s history” for paramedics in rural and remote locations. (File - Black Press Media)
Hundreds of new B.C. paramedic positions announced as 24 stations go to full-time staffing

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, puts on her protective mask after releasing details about a COVID-19 vaccination card that will be needed by anyone wanting to eat in restaurants, visit theatres or go to other events. She made the announcement at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program