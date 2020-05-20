A 100 Mile House RCMP officer picks his way through the remains of squatter’s camp below the old ski hill after being reported for violating a fire ban. (Ryder Birtwistle photo )

RCMP looking for info on former occupants of a squatter camp at the base of the old ski hill

The area was left in disarray with garbage scattered across the ground

On May 16, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue was alerted to a report of a squatters’ tent on 100 Mile House Town properties below the old ski hill that had a campfire contrary to a local fire ban.

The 100 Mile House Fire Depart put the fire out and reported the matter to local police. On May 20 officers walked into the site and found the squatters had moved on. However, they had also left a significant mess behind including clothing, food, bedding, tarps, drug paraphernalia and general garbage.

“This is very unfortunate given the location of the tent and the subsequent mess is frequented by hikers and wildlife from the area,” Corporal Ryder Birtwistle said, in a release. “Some of the debris left could pose a danger to the public and wildlife.”

The public is asked to report anyone obviously squatting on local public lands by calling the police, the 100 Mile House Fire Dept or the District of 100 Mile House so they can be approached and their site assessed for public safety.

Birtwistle asked that if anyone knows the identity of those that left the recent mess, to please call 100 Mile House RCMP as they would like to “have a conversation about their lack of wilderness ethics and etiquette.” The RCMP can be reached at 250-395-2456.


Most Read