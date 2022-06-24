Joshua Charles Redman. (Photo Submitted)

RCMP looking for Bridge Lake man charged with assault

Joshua Charles Redman is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon and possessing prohibited weapons

100 Mile RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating Joshua Charles Redman, who is wanted for several alleged crimes.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said Redman is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, possession of prohibited weapons and six counts of breaching agreements with the courts. The Bridge Lake resident is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian man, 5’6” and 181 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. McKinnon said he also has tattoos on his right forearm and chest.

“We believe he’s trying to evade us and we’re seeking the public’s assistance in trying to safely locate and bring him into custody,” McKinnon said. “He’s someone we’re hoping to locate sooner rather than later.”

McKinnon said if the anyone sees Redman, they should not approach him and instead call their local RCMP detachment or 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456. Any information on a vehicle he may be driving or what direction he’s travelling in, would be helpful, he added.


