Nelson RCMP are investigating an incident near Blewett on Nov. 23. Photo: Phil McLachlan

RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson

Police say the men are associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow on it

Nelson RCMP say they are searching for four men who allegedly fired a rifle and set a camper trailer on fire.

Police said in a statement that they were called to a trailer on Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett on Wednesday evening where four men had visited with a rifle. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the rifle at one of the trailer’s occupants and fired it in what the police describe as a scare tactic.

Two occupants of the trailer fled the scene uninjured, and the trailer was set on fire.

RCMP say they are working to identity four male suspects associated with a white pick-up truck that has a plow attached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

