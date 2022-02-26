RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park

The assault took place in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School on Feb. 11

North Vancouver RCMP are warning the public after receiving a report Thursday, (Feb. 24), of a suspicious male who sexually assaulted a female youth on Feb. 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on a trail in the Seymour Heights neighbourhood.

The youth was walking on a trail close to a bridge in Trillium Park near Seymour Heights Elementary School when a male approached her and groped her. She managed to fight off the male and flee.

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

A map of where the assault occurred. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The male is described as caucasian, approximately five feet eight inches tall, in his 40s with greying hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He wore blue jeans, a black baseball cap, a dark blue track jacket, a blue face mask and was walking with a small, white dog that was off-leash

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and ask for Cst. Bams. Anyone who wishes to provide information but who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Just Posted

Julian NoiseCat, a freelance journalist and member of the Canim Lake Band, won the 2022 American Mosaic Journalism Prize. (Mark Gaut photo
Canim Lake Band member wins journalism prize

Ambassador and founder of the Oranage Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad attends a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Grade 11 Alberta student’s design chosen for 2022 Orange Shirt Day design

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile RCMP investigate mailbox break-in

The Black History Month Bulletin Board was put together by Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Amnesty Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO Celebrates Black Canadians for Black History Month