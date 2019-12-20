RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Police just east of Jasper National Park have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old child believed to have been abducted by his father.

RCMP issued the alert early Friday morning and say Waylon Armstrong was abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a grey shirt with stanfield long johns.

They described Waylon as having blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.

Police say the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule while driving a 2002 medium green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate BSF3524.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect to call police immediately and to not approach the truck.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

Just Posted

Highway 1 through Fraser Canyon closed in both directions after rockslide

Highway 3 also closed in both directions, and Highway 5 closed northbound north of Hope

Mt. Timothy owners hopeful for more snow as holidays near

Those hoping to ski or snowboard over the holidays will need to keep up their snow dance

Province provides $2.9 million to secure affordable housing

‘We are taking action to protect these homes for people in 100 Mile House’

Local grocery store teams up with food bank for annual toy drive

‘We had no idea about the toys - it was a shock to us’

100 Mile Nordics to celebrate all things light

‘We put a lot of creativity into this event’

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Most Read