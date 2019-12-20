RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Police just east of Jasper National Park have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old child believed to have been abducted by his father.

RCMP issued the alert early Friday morning and say Waylon Armstrong was abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Investigators are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a grey shirt with stanfield long johns.

They described Waylon as having blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.

#AMBERAlert: Waylon Armstrong, 14-mths. The child was abducted by his father, Cody Armstrong in #Brule near #Hinton in a 2002, green, GMC Sierra, Alberta licence plate BSF 524. If you have any info contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or call 911. Details: https://t.co/smCN3CepCE pic.twitter.com/nHeivTZ9mw — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 20, 2019

Police say the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule while driving a 2002 medium green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate BSF3524.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect to call police immediately and to not approach the truck.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.