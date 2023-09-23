RCMP investigating multiple thefts and warning against online fraud

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 88 calls for service during this last week.

On September 13, 2023, RCMP received a report of a theft from a business on the 4000 block of Highway 97. Two propane tanks were taken from the property. It is believed the vehicles associated were a red Chevrolet Trailblazer and a grey Chevrolet Malibu.

On September 14, 2023, RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a storage locker located on the 200 block of Seventh Street. The incident is believed to have occurred within the proceeding 48 hours. The locker had been gone through and items taken. Police are awaiting a list of items taken from the property owner.

On September 14, 2023, BC Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Highway 97 near Knife Creek. The male driver was found to have open liquor containers inside the vehicle and alcohol consumption was suspected. A breath test was conducted using an approved screening device which resulted in a fail. The driver was issued a 90 day administrative driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

On September 15, 2023, RCMP received a report of a shoplifter at a business on the 100 block of Birch Avenue. A female described as Caucasian, blonde hair with pink highlights, entered the store and took clothing items without paying for them. Police will be reviewing surveillance footage of the suspect.

On September 17, 2023, RCMP received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence on the 6000 block of Imperial Road. A black 1998 Honda Civic was taken from the property sometime after 10 p.m. the night previous and possibly 6 a.m. the day of the report. The vehicle has not been recovered.

Fraud Alert

100 Mile House RCMP have received numerous reports of online fraud. Incidents include online purchasing of various property and goods on Facebook marketplace and other classified sites. Sellers who appear to be very convincing, often with legitimate-looking Facebook profiles, are asking for cash deposits to hold the property and then will often not respond or remove the listing after the deposit is sent.

RCMP would like to remind the public, if possible, to only deal with sellers in person, use financial payment that offer buyer protection and refund ability due to fraud and be very cautious when things for sale are for a price that is too good to be true. More often than not the sellers are not local and are in other countries that make investigating these incidents very difficult.

Other incidents include mutual interactions on dating sites or Snapchat where an interested party will ask for revealing photos of the other party. Photos are then sent and almost immediately after the receiving party will attempt to extort money with the threat of sharing the personal images online or with the victim’s personal contacts.

Again, the people committing these acts are often out of the country and are not actually the person they are posing to be. Police advise the public to never share any photos or provide any financial payment, information, or personal details to anyone online.

More information concerning known scams and information on what to do if you’re a victim of Fraud can be located at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website antifraudcentrecentreantifraude.ca

If you have any information regarding these incidents or any others, please call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

100 Mile House