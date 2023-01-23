Vanderhoof RCMP are investigating an act of mischief caused half a million dollar damage to the community pool. (Ema Peter photo)

Vanderhoof RCMP are investigating an act of mischief caused half a million dollar damage to the community pool. (Ema Peter photo)

RCMP investigating half a million dollar damage to Vanderhoof pool

Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying people responsible for half a million dollar damage to the community pool last month.

In a news release this morning, the RCMP said investigation into the incident, reported on Dec. 23, has revealed evidence to suggest that the flooding was intentionally caused.

The incident occurred in the evening hours of Dec.23 as 130,000 gallons of water flooded the maintenance room of the Vanderhoof Aquatic Center. This caused extensive damage to the pool mechanical heating and filtration systems.

“We are actively investigating the act of mischief, that caused approximately $500,000 00 damage to the pool systems said Cpl Steven McLean, Vanderhoof RCMP.’

The investigation is ongoing and remains a priority for the detachment, the police said. Meanwhile, if members of the public have any information about this, they can contact contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222.

Previous story
Sister of VPD officer Nicole Chan testified she felt aimless before suicide
Next story
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Elsie Urquhart holds two paintings donated to Stemete7uw’i by First Nations artist Daniel Raphael. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Stemete7uw’i re-elects board welcomes two new directors

Brodie Braatan with his second place fish at the Fourth Annual Fishing Highway 24 Ice Derby in 2019. (File photo.)
Sheridan Lake gearing up for annual ice fishing derby

(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile U13 Team faces all three Williams Lake U13 teams

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey