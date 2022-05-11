RCMP investigating Centennial Park assault caught on camera

The suspect in the case is known to the RCMP and encouraged to come in to the detachment

100 Mile House RCMP are investigating an alleged assault that took place in Centennial Park.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said a video of the assault was given to officers after Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School informed them of the incident on May 10. The suspect is a 19-year-old Caucasian man that is well known to the police.

“The video shows a man approach another man, who just starts punching the victim, at which point the victim fell to the ground and the assault continued,” Nielsen said. “The victim in the video was located and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Nielsen said the video included footage of several eyewitnesses, mostly teenagers and young adults. Officers are looking to talk with these eyewitnesses and the suspect so he can explain his side of the story and be processed for the alleged offence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House