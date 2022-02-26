Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) early Saturday morning (Feb. 26).

At 5:55 a.m., police responded to an assault in one of the campus buildings.

Upon investigation, it appears a man working in the building assaulted a security guard.

The victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and will continue the investigation. They are working closely with UBCO.

READ MORE: Illness outbreak hits Lake Country retirement home

READ MORE: Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMPUBCO Heat

Previous story
RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park
Next story
Teen receives $2,000, ‘women in trades’ award

Just Posted

SD27’s Coordinator of Career Programs David Corbett presents Leigha Taylor with a check for $2,000 that came with the Women In Trades Award. (Photo submitted)
Teen receives $2,000, ‘women in trades’ award

Mohamed Omer dribbles the ball down the court at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Eagles ready to fly high in senior boys basketball

Julian NoiseCat, a freelance journalist and member of the Canim Lake Band, won the 2022 American Mosaic Journalism Prize. (Mark Gaut photo
Canim Lake Band member wins journalism prize

Ambassador and founder of the Oranage Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad attends a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Grade 11 Alberta student’s design chosen for 2022 Orange Shirt Day design