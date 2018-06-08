Esk’etemc

RCMP investigate suspicious death on B.C. First Nation

Police release few details on death of woman on Esk’etemc First Nation last week

A death on the Esk’etemc (Alkali Lake) First Nation last week has been deemed suspicious by RCMP.

On Friday, June 1 around 3:10 p.m. Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence for a report of a sudden death.

There, they discovered a deceased adult female. Police have not released the name or age of the victim.

After the investigation revealed that the death appeared suspicious in nature, the North District Major Crime was called for assistance.

They now have conduct of the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police say they have no information to suggest the greater public is at further risk.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

