Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

RCMP investigate late-night gunshot

One man is in custody

A 22-year-old-man is in custody after police received reports Tuesday night of a gunshot being heard near the 100 Mile Community Hall.

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said RCMP were called out around midnight, after a witness heard a gunshot and saw a man with what appeared to be a shotgun standing in the alley behind the hall. A second witness also confirmed seeing a man with a shotgun.

Nielsen said officers contacted the man near the Cedar Avenue entrance of Centennial Park and convinced him to go with them to the 100 Mile District General Hospital for evaluation. He was released later into police custody.

Nielsen said this appears to be an isolated incident.

“The officers were able to locate the weapon used, extra ammunition and a spent shotgun shell. All of this occurred in under one hour,” Nielsen said.

RCMP are in the process of canvassing the incident area for security footage from local businesses. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).


