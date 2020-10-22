RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP Highlights: Reports of CRA scam calls ramping up this fall

The CRA cannot issue a warrant for your arrest and the RCMP will not come to your home

From October 14-20 2020, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 88 calls for service, some highlights of those calls selected by Staff Seargeant Svend Nielsen.

100 Mile House RCMP have received reports again from the public that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is calling people to inform individuals there are warrants of arrest for unpaid taxes. The caller then asks for personal information to confirm the individual’s identity.

These requests included Social Insurance number, date of birth and so on. The caller also threatens that the RCMP will attend to execute an imaginary warrant if information or payment is not provided. Often the caller then asks for payment of unpaid taxes” in iTunes, Google Play, prepaid Visa cards and so on.

Just to clarify. The Government of Canada/CRA will not take or request payment of taxes in anything other than Canadian currency through a secure payment process and never over the phone. Secondly, the CRA does not have the ability to process or apply for arrest warrants for unpaid taxes.

The RCMP will not be attending your residence for CRA warrants as they do not exist. Please, please, please do not provide personal information over the phone and do not pay your taxes over the phone at all. Once the money is transferred it is nearly impossible to investigate as the countries the money is sent do not see this as an offence and will not work with local law enforcement.

Casefile 2020-3739.

On Oct. 16 at 11:32 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported break and enter in the 5900 block of Thorsteinson Road in Buffalo Creek BC. The complainant reports sometime overnight, unknown suspects broke into the ranch property and took 2 ATVs, a table saw, a chain saw, a Honda 6500 generator and several other smaller items along with a horse trailer.

A large quantity of gasoline was also taken from a standing fuel tank. A black Suburban was also damaged during the break-in and was seized for further examination. The horse trailer is described as a white 1995 Trails West model. The ATV’s are described as a 660 cc Grizzly and a 450 cc Kodiak. The investigation is ongoing.

Casefile 2020-3676.

On Oct. 17 at 5:06 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a break and enter at a local business in the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in 100 Mile House BC. Several vehicles had been entered into after being left in a compound for repair.

One is missing its car stereo as a result. There are no suspects or witnesses to this event. The investigation is ongoing.

Casefile 2020-3694.

On Oct. 20 at 8:13 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of suspicious vehicles and pedestrians in the 100 block of Pine Street in 100 Mile House BC. One complainant reported seeing two people, a male and female, acting suspiciously around a porch. The original complainant then left the area.

Police located a male and female matching the description who waved down the Police. The couple stated they lived at the address involved (ID produced) and had seen a suspicious vehicle drive by, slow down and believed it was suspicious and may attempt to break in.

Both parties were updated that they were doing a great job protecting their local area and watching out for suspicious activity. The investigation is concluded.

Casefile 2020-3720.

Anyone with information on these of other events occurring in the 100 Mile House RCMP area can contact the office at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or they can contact Crime Stoppers BC at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

