RCMP foil Bridge Lake early morning break-in

One of the suspects fled the scene on a stolen snowmobile before crashing into a snowbank

The 100 Mile RCMP interrupted a break and enter in progress on Bridge Lake and captured two suspects after an attempted snowmobile escape.

The incident in question took place early in the morning on Wednesday, Feb. 10 Staff Seargeant Svend Nielsen said in a release at the 8400 block of Wilson Road. The report came in from the property owner who, along with others, had interrupted what looked like a party in progress. A group of unknown males were burning property to stay warm and had stolen a variety of tools and other supplies from the home- including a snowmobile.

“One male was still on scene and another had allegedly fled on the stolen snowmobile on their arrival. During the attempted escape, this man on the sled had a collision with a snowbank,” Nielsen said. “After a witness assisted the slightly injured man from the sled incident and transported him to the Bridge Lake Store, 100 Mile House RCMP located the man still at the store.”

The would-be escapee was known to the 100 Mile RCMP and was arrested safely without incident was cleared by B.C. Ambulance with only minor injuries from the collision. After detaining him, RCMP arrived on the scene of the break-in and arrested the other man, also known to them, for various offences including breaking and entering and mischief.

“Due to the large scale nature of the scene, with a snowmobile recovered several kilometres away from the original scene, BC Highway Patrol (100 Mile House) RCMP had attended to assist the investigators,” Nielsen said.

All of the property stolen during the incident seems to have been recovered, Nielsen reported.

Upon the completion of the investigation, the men were transported back to the detachment. During transport however one of the individuals assaulted the other, Nielsen said, and had to be separated before returning to the station. Once their one of the men assaulted a Peace Officer by spitting in his face. Both suspects are now currently in custody.

‘100 Mile House RCMP wish to thank the property owner and the various witnesses who assisted with the investigation. In our area, this type of support from those involved is vital to a successful resolution.”

