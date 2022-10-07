RCMP, firefighters respond to fire at camp across the train tracks in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department are on scene at a fire across the rail tracks and Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake Friday morning, Oct. 7. (Photo submitted) Member of the Williams Lake Fire Department are on scene. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department are responding to a fire across the rail tracks and Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake Friday morning, Oct. 7.

Witnesses say the fire is a homelesss camp set up in the 300 block area of Mackenzie Avenue above the Williams Lake River Valley.

Business owners in the area say crime such as breaks in and thefts from vehicle are an on going issue and that the encampment has been there all summer.

One business owner told the Tribune there was even a break in attempt last night.

No word at this time if there are any injuries related to the fire.

