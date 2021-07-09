RCMP detain dangerous driver in Lac La Hache

Officers are asking for more information on a black 1995 Honda Accord

100 Mile House RCMP has detained a 35-year-old man at Lac La Hache for dangerously driving a black 1995 Honda Accord.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said that over the last month the RCMP have received several reports of the vehicle driving at high speeds and manoeuvring unsafely along Highway 97. Working with BC Highway Patrol officers, RCMP attempted to stop the Honda Accord on June 16 but the driver fled by once more driving at dangerous speeds.

“Over the next two weeks, Police continued to receive updates from the public about bad driving behaviour,” Nielsen said.

On July 7, officers detained the suspect at a La La Hache residence. The man is known to the RCMP, Nielsen said. He was charged with several offences under the Motor Vehicle Act and served a driving prohibition notice. Two vehicles located on the property that belonged to the suspect were issued a safety order and had their insurance revoked.

The Honda Accord used to flee from the RCMP was impounded while the driver will be summoned to court at a later date to face criminal code offences. Nielsen said these will include dangerous operation and flight from police.

RCMP are asking any witnesses who saw a black 1995 Honda Accord with a plastic-covered rear window driving dangerously last month to contact them at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to provide evidence.

The case file for this incident is 2021-2219.



