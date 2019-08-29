Members of the RCMP and Conservation Officer Service at the banks of the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge Wednesday where a body was recovered. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered by a fisherman in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and the Conservation Officer Service attended the scene, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO in a press release, noting the RCMP are reviewing all missing persons’ files as they, along with BC Coroners Service, work to confirm the identity of the body.

On Aug. 10, 2019, the Williams Lake RCMP announced they had arrested Jayson Gilbert and charged him with two counts of attempted murder for an incident the day before at the Rudy Johnson Bridge, which is about 40 kilometres north of the Sheep Creek Bridge.

At that time, the RCMP said the incident was also a missing person investigation and that police were trying to locate Branton Regner.

Ten days later, on Aug. 20, the RCMP said a second suspect, Michael Drynock, was in custody and also accused of kidnapping and attempted murder in connection with the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident.

Read more: Second Rudy Johnson Bridge suspect in custody: RCMP

Both Gilbert and Drynock remain in custody.

“We are aware of the most recent missing person investigation and the charges that have been laid and we are exhausting all possibilities to determine if there is any connection with these investigations,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment on the discovery of the body Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Read more: RCMP recover body from Fraser River near Sheep Creek Bridge


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Teens who take birth control face increased risk of depression as adults: B.C. study
Next story
VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

Just Posted

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Cannabis production facility applicants confident they can address local concerns

‘It’s a change, but it’s a legal operation’

Norbord ceases production, employees out of work as of Aug. 27

A small team will continue clean-up work at the 100 Mile House OSB mill, other workers laid off

Cariboo Calling: Big Square Ranch; more than just a ranch

The Cariboo is home to many ranches, but one ranch is providing… Continue reading

Cariboo Calling: Portrait of a cowboy: Red Allison

“Old-timer” Allison was inducted into the B.C. Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2003

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

RCMP continue to investigate Wednesday’s body recovery from Fraser River

The body was discovered by a fisherman and reported to the RCMP

Drivers ‘treated unfairly’ by ICBC rate overhaul can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Most Read