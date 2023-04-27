RCMP continue to investigate fatal single vehicle crash in Williams Lake April 23

A 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene

RCMP have released more details about a single vehicle crash on Sunday, April 23 in Williams Lake that killed a 50-year-old woman.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP medial relations said BC Emergency Health Services received a call just after midnight about a rollover crash on Frizzi Road and that one person had been ejected.

“When police arrived, they found a Pontiac Wave on its roof near the train tracks and emergency personnel attending to a woman involved in the crash. Despite the lifesaving efforts the 50-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Saunderson said the investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the causal factors, but do not believe there to be any criminality involved.

BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel and no further information will be released at this time, Saunderson said.

