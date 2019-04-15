Mailboxes targeted in a string of thefts in seven locations

The 100 Mile RCMP responded to 74 complaints and calls for service.

Rural mailbox thefts

The 100 Mile RCMP are currently investigating reports that rural mailboxes from seven locations were broken into over the past week. These locations include Deka Lake, Higgins Lake, Watch Lake, Judson Road, Aalton Road and Barnett Road.

Thieves are possibly targeting government-issued cheques.

These thefts are occurring during low traffic times in the evening and overnight.

100 Mile RCMP are recommending that people affected by these thefts monitor their credit and banking information and report any suspicious banking activity to their financial institutions. The investigation into these thefts is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP or call Crime Stoppers

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between April 8 and April 11, unknown culprits broke into a shed on a property in the 5700 block of Canim- Hendrix Lake Road. A number of tools were stolen. The exact amount of loss is not known at this time.

On April 6 at approximately 4:15 a.m., two security cameras were taken down and stolen from the exterior of a business in the 100 block of Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House. The amount of loss is believed to be $200.00.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.