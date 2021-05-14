RCMP assaulted by in distress man in Lone Butte

The man is currently at the hospital with no pending charges

On Friday, May 14 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a suicidal man in Lone Butte.

Early in the morning at 6:52 a.m. RCMP with members of the North District Provincial Support Team, responded to the call on Fallsway Road. Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said they received a report that a 38-year-old caucasian male had gotten violent with his family. He had grabbed a large kitchen knife and left the residence and then entered a travel trailer on the property.

Upon arriving at the scene Nielsen said that officers conversed with the man through the open trailer door. In response, he left the trailer, without the knife, and got into a physical altercation with the police.

“A short struggle ensued where the man was taken to ground and safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act of BC. BC Ambulance was waiting nearby as per usual protocol and completed checks on the male prior to being transported to hospital by the RCMP,” Nielsen said.

The man currently remains at the 100 Mile District General Hospital with RCMP support. Nielsen said the man received no injuries from the arrest, however, some of the attending officers did receive some “soft tissue damage.”

Officers on the scene determined that no criminal offences occurred at the residence. Nielsen said the knife was found in the trailer and returned to the homeowner. Nielsen added that the RCMP responded to four consecutive events that involved mental health apprehensions or events that morning while working with their community partners.



