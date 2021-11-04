Jocelyne Crate (RCMP handout)

RCMP ask for public’s help to locate missing Alberta woman last seen in Williams Lake

Police believe Jocelyne Crate may be headed to Kamloops

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person from Alberta that has not been seen since Oct. 22, 2021.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, Edmonton Police Services in Alberta received a report of a missing person. It was reported that Jocelyne Crate had taken a family member’s vehicle on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 and had not been seen since.

The automobile was found a few days later, abandoned in Williams Lake, B.C.

Jocelyne Crate is described as Caucasian female, 33 years old, 5’ 3 (160 cms), 119 pounds (54 kgs), pockmarked /acne complexion, brown curly shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

It is believed, but not confirmed, that Jocelyne was seen at a residence on South Lakeside Drive in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. It was reported that Jocelyne took a vehicle from the residence and may be headed to Kamloops, note RCMP in a news release.

The vehicle is a 1995 green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, BC license plate LL6 611.

“Jocelyne has medical and addiction issues and we are concerned for her well-being,” said police.

If you have any information about Jocelyne Crate, or where she might be, contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Williams Lake

