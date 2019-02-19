RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking

100 Mile RCMP responded to 82 complaints and calls for service.

Controlled substance trafficking

On Feb. 16, 100 Mile RCMP checked a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 97. The occupants of the vehicle appeared to be conducting a transaction. The occupants were detained for investigation and a quantity of money and drugs were located. Both males were arrested for trafficking of a controlled substance. Charges are being recommended to Federal Crown against two males – a 39 and a 40-year-old. Both were released on a Promise to Appear to appear in Court on May 7 in 100 Mile Hosue. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Driver fatigue

On Feb. 15, Police and Emergency crews responded to a report of a single vehicle in the ditch near Davis Road and Highway 97. The male driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to go off the highway and down a 60-foot embankment. The driver was recovered from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to 100 Mile hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Driver fatigue is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.

Driver Error

On Feb. 14, Police and Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Ainsworth Road, south of 100 Mile House. The driver of a Ford F150 lost control of her vehicle, causing it to go across the oncoming lanes and come to rest in the ditch. The female driver was transported to the hospital for an assessment. The vehicle was towed. Driver error is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision.

Traffic Island

On Feb. 12, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Exeter Road in 100 Mile House. The female driver of a Mercedes was unable to negotiate the left turn and slid up onto the traffic island and hit a light standard. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was towed. Driver inexperience and vehicle equipment are believed to be contributing factors in this collision.