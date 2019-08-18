File photo.

RCMP arrest man without incident after careless use of a firearm

A 55 year old male was arrested without incident by 100 Mile House RCMP on August 17

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 6000 block of Katchmar Road in Lone Butte.

Witnesses reported being approached by an adult male carrying a firearm while passing by his property on quads. The male was upset with the proximity of the quads to his property and allegedly fired off two shots into the air using a “long gun”.

The two witnesses fled the area safely and reported their complaint to 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC.

A 55 year old male was arrested without incident a short time later by 100 Mile House RCMP members for careless use of a firearm at his residence.

A search warrant was sought to search the residence for firearms and ammunition, and was granted in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 18. Several firearms and two ammunition boxes were seized during that search.

The male has since been released on a promise to appear with conditions to attend court at a later date. 100 Mile House RCMP are satisfied that this was an isolated incident involving the male and two witnesses. Currently, there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC by phone at 250-395-2456 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

