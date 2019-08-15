RCMP and CRD to hold a public meeting regarding public safety in Lac la Hache

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20

A public meeting with the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) and 100 Mile House RCMP will be held at the Lac la Hache Community Hall on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

CRD director Al Richmond and Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen will be in attendance to answer questions related to public safety concerns in the Lac la Hache community and surrounding area.

This will be the second meeting held this year with the CRD/RCMP and the Lac la Hache community.

If you are not able to attend, please forward any questions to the 100 Mile House RCMP care of Staff Sgt. Nielsen at the detachment 250-395-2456 or contact Al Richmond directly via Facebook message or email.

