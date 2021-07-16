Smoky skies over 100 Mile House Thursday, July 15. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Rain forecast for 100 Mile House today

Environment Canada predicts 60 per cent chance of showers, possible thunderstorm

Environment Canada is predicting a 60 per cent chance of rain for 100 Mile House this afternoon and evening but warns it could come with a risk of a thunderstorm.

The forecast comes with a special air quality statement for the area due to wildfire smoke over the next 48 hours.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Those exposed to wildfire smoke should consider taking extra precautions. Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Family, friends rally to save Bishop Meadow Ranch

Just Posted

The Flat Lake Fire near Bishop Meadow Ranch. (Chani Dickson photo - submitted)
Family, friends rally to save Bishop Meadow Ranch

A 10,000-hectare blaze is burning near Flat Lake. (Elke Baechmann photo - submitted).
Flat Lake fire grows to 14,000 hectares in size

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile

Smoke from the wildfire at the south end of Canim Lake Sunday, July 4. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo Regional District, 100 Mile, join calls for B.C. State of Emergency