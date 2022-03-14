RaceTrac Gas the ‘full package’ for new owner

Harmeet Sandhu is the new owner of the RaceTrac Gas station and convenience store in Lac La Hache. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A part-time job at a gas station has turned into a lucrative gig for Harmeet Sandhu.

Sandhu, 26, was working at the local Canco in Lac La Hache when the opportunity arose to buy the RaceTrac gas station and convenience store at the south end of town. Aided financially by his family in northern India, Sandhu took over the gas station in early January.

“I was looking for an opportunity for myself and I found this station,” he said, adding he likes having the convenience store as part of the package. “I wanted to work for myself and not anyone else.”

Sandhu said he is excited to be in Lac La Hache, where he found himself after getting an Associate degree in the sciences at Selkirk College in Castlegar. In the Kootenays, he worked at the Chances Casino, as well as part-time at a local Shell station, where a friend taught him how to run a gas business and he “found more interest in it.”

He moved to the South Cariboo in the spring of 2020 after Chances closed due to the pandemic and is so far enjoying it, although he misses his family.

“People are nice,” he said. “It’s really nice in summer, especially with the lakes, lots of things to do.”

At the moment, Sandhu has no plans to make changes to the gas station, except to modernize the convenience store and bring in more items requested by the locals. Long-term, however, he is working on trying to bring in a new gas company to replace the diminishing RaceTrac brand.

He’d ultimately like to have an Esso brand, he said, as that’s what he is hearing locals want. There are no Esso stations in the South Cariboo now.

“I’m trying to bring some good branding here so maybe the Esso or something else but I don’t know,” he said, noting he expects it will be a time-consuming endeavour to convince them. “I’m just trying but it depends on the gas companies if they want to give me their branding. What I hear from local customers around this area is there used to be one Esso and now there’s none.”

Sandhu said while he is enjoying running the gas station, it’s been tough lately, especially with the rising gas prices and B.C. fuel taxes.

“Right now it’s really tough in the gas business,” he said.

Sandhu said he plans to stay in Lac La Hache for the next few years but the future depends on whether his family wants to make the move to the community. “If they like this area that’s good.”



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

