Quesnel woman pleads guilty to Wells, Likely B&Es

Tania Nada Jordanov, 38, will be sentenced Nov. 27 in Quesnel

Tania Nada Jordanov, 38, pleaded guilty in court on Nov. 21 in Quesnel to charges including taking a motor vehicle without consent, break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and being in possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The charges relate to a spate of B&Es and thefts in the Wells, Bowron Lake and Likely area over the summer.

Jordanov is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled to take place in Quesnel Provincial Court on Nov. 27.

The 38-year-old was charged along with co-defendant Nicholas Raymond Turner, also 38, after being arrested July 24, 2018 by the Wells RCMP. Officers located and seized a vast amount of mining, camping and outdoor related property from the pair.

Turner was sentenced in October, receiving one day in jail and 12 months’ probation, as well as being ordered to pay victim surcharges.

