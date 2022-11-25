Quesnel traffic stops lead to recovery of stolen vehicle, seizure of drugs, money, firearms

Two vehicle stops in Quesnel led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the seizure of drugs, money and firearms, police say.

According to a news release, the Quesnel RCMP had a busy night on Thursday, Nov. 24.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on St. Laurent Avenue. The vehicle was searched, and a loaded shotgun was allegedly located in the vehicle. Two women were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. One of them had four outstanding warrants for her arrest and remains in custody, while the second woman has been released pending further investigation.

Police say a short time later, after 9 p.m., a second vehicle was stopped in the 200 block of Anderson Drive. An investigation determined the vehicle was stolen from the Quesnel area earlier this month. During a search of the vehicle a 9-millimeter handgun, ammunition, hard body armor, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin and over $19,000 in cash were located.

A man and a woman were arrested and have been released pending further investigation.

“These vehicle stops are examples of the inherent dangers involved in police work. We never know what we will be dealing with when conducting something as simple as a vehicle stop,” said Quesnel RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Clay Kronebusch. “The good work done by the police officers involved has led to more drugs and guns being removed from the street in a continued effort to keep the community safe.”

