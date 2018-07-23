Quesnel man charged with second degree murder after fatal stabbings

Kristopher Edward Leclair will be in court in Prince George this week

Quesnel local Kristopher Edward Leclair has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempt to commit murder in connection with a stabbing that allegedly occurred on July 21, 2018, the BC Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Leclair is in custody and will appear in Prince George provincial court on Tuesday July 24.

The North District Major Crime Unit released information over the weekend that the Quesnel RCMP had received a report Saturday (July 21) that multiple individuals had been stabbed. They attended a residence on Hilborn Road in Quesnel, where they found the victims, a 48-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman.

The North District Major Crime Unit reported that the man was dead, and the woman in critical condition. She was transported to hospital, and there has been no update on her condition.

A 32-year-old man, now identified as Leclair, turned himself in to the Quesnel RCMP detachment later on Saturday.

The North District Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

Leclair has been in court on two other unrelated cases this year, with court appearances scheduled in October and December 2018.



